CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

CMAX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of CMAX opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98. CareMax has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.99 million. Analysts anticipate that CareMax will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at $3,870,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at $3,225,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at $625,718,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at $1,613,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at $38,114,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

