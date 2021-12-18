Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $926,507,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 830,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters stock opened at $348.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.85. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $242.77 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.