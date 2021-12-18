Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,902,000 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the November 15th total of 2,175,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.3 days.

CSFFF opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.22. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.41 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSFFF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

