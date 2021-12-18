Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 29.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWMC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 698.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the period.

Shares of EWMC stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $74.52 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.85.

