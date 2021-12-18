Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,738.00, a PEG ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.67.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,322 shares of company stock valued at $16,955,414 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.