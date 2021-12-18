Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $280,000 Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,783,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after buying an additional 64,650 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,097,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,880,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,814,000 after buying an additional 59,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2,466.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after buying an additional 914,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 809,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,843,000 after buying an additional 58,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.