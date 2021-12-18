Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMC opened at $204.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.34. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $139.09 and a 52 week high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.13.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

