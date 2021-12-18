Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock opened at $150.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.94. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $158.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

