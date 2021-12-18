Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,653 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

