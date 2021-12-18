Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canoo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. Canoo has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.04.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Canoo will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Aquila bought 35,273,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Canoo by 504.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

