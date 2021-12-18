Canfor Pulp Products Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) – Raymond James reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$298.90 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CFX. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$6.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$412.28 million and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$5.90 and a one year high of C$11.06.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

