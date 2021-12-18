Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Set at C$60.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned a C$60.00 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.33.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ opened at C$49.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.45. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$28.67 and a 12-month high of C$55.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The firm has a market cap of C$58.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.6599996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total value of C$2,706,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,648,114.63. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total value of C$485,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,503,678.13. Over the last three months, insiders sold 329,450 shares of company stock valued at $16,967,152.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.