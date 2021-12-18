Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. Camtek has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

