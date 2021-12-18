Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Sells 642 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 3.3% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after buying an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after buying an additional 580,164 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,981,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,652,000 after buying an additional 426,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,232,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after buying an additional 424,671 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Shares of ADM opened at $65.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

