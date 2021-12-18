C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter Sells 755 Shares

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $22,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Malcolm Salter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05.

On Friday, October 15th, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $33,929.70.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $31.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCCC. SVB Leerink began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $901,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 184,303 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

