Bytecoin (BCN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $38,949.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $44.87 million and approximately $38,949.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00387331 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000151 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

