Busey Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $205.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

