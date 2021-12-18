Busey Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 925.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,872 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $572,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,549,000 after purchasing an additional 820,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN opened at $186.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.02. The company has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

