Busey Wealth Management Has $23.78 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $56,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $161.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $255.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

