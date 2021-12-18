Busey Wealth Management Buys 12,205 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 23.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 455.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.11.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.