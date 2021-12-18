Busey Wealth Management Acquires 1,019 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $307.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.69. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.46 and a fifty-two week high of $313.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.83.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

