Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,372.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.