BTCS (BTCS) & The Competition Head to Head Analysis

BTCS (OTCMKTS: BTCS) is one of 381 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BTCS to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares BTCS and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BTCS
|N/A
|N/A
|-0.96
|BTCS Competitors
|$1.78 billion
|$346.10 million
|-40.16
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BTCS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BTCS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|BTCS Competitors
|2498
|12704
|23533
|640
|2.57
As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 27.10%. Given BTCS’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
BTCS has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS’s peers have a beta of -2.24, suggesting that their average share price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares BTCS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BTCS
|N/A
|-284.80%
|-161.73%
|BTCS Competitors
|-127.41%
|-147.70%
|-5.63%
Summary
BTCS peers beat BTCS on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
BTCS Company Profile
BTCS, Inc. engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.
