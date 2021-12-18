BTCS (BTCS) & The Competition Head to Head Analysis

BTCS (OTCMKTS: BTCS) is one of 381 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BTCS to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTCS and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS N/A N/A -0.96 BTCS Competitors $1.78 billion $346.10 million -40.16

BTCS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BTCS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS Competitors 2498 12704 23533 640 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 27.10%. Given BTCS’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BTCS has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS’s peers have a beta of -2.24, suggesting that their average share price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS N/A -284.80% -161.73% BTCS Competitors -127.41% -147.70% -5.63%

Summary

BTCS peers beat BTCS on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS, Inc. engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

