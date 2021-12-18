Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NYSE:BRO traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.87. 3,166,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,997,000 after acquiring an additional 397,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after buying an additional 62,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after buying an additional 1,299,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,367,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,830,000 after buying an additional 67,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

