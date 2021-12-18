Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

