Brokers Set Expectations for New Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NGD. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cormark restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.35 on Friday. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $919.16 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 63.5% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

