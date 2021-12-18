Brokers Set Expectations for Identiv, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Identiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

INVE stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.25 and a beta of 1.61. Identiv has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 932,392 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,657,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,158,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $107,119.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,971 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,492 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

