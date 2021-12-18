Brokers Offer Predictions for Nordson Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $248.43 on Friday. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $272.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.44 and a 200-day moving average of $239.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 134.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 14.7% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Nordson by 23.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.