Brokers Issue Forecasts for Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Leidos in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $6.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.60.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $86.73 on Thursday. Leidos has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $113.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day moving average is $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after acquiring an additional 591,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Leidos in the second quarter worth about $44,898,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 691.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 320,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Leidos by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

