Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target at $1,654.77

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,654.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,323.40. 1,206,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,849. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,492.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,468.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify has a one year low of $1,005.14 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

