Brokerages Set Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target at $120.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBGSY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

