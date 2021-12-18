Brokerages Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Target Price at $153.47

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.14.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

MMC stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.30. 2,541,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $174.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

