Brokerages Set Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Target Price at C$19.56

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of IIP.UN traded up C$0.28 on Monday, reaching C$16.73. 1,031,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,133. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.96 and a 12 month high of C$18.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

