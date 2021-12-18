Brokerages Set Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) PT at $22.50

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOSS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.74. 1,992,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.98. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 97.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 137.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 27,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,538 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

