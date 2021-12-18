Brokerages Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Target Price at $122.46

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.46.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

NYSE FMC opened at $103.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.62. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in FMC by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

