Brokerages Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) PT at $205.86

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.07. 8,314,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,424. CDW has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $953,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $959,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,956,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 361,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.