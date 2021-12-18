Brokerages Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Target Price at $49.38

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

Several research analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 612.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $66,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,447 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 73.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,822,633 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,727,000 after acquiring an additional 773,429 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 81.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,653,000 after acquiring an additional 746,850 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,801,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,801,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

