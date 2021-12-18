Brokerages Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Price Target at $56.36

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AA. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

AA traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $53.73. 31,776,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,604,212. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.84.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 138.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 104.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $2,485,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $38,268,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $2,950,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

