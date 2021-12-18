Brokerages Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.22. Verizon Communications reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

VZ opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $60.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

