Brokerages Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $440.21 Million

Analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce $440.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $441.82 million and the lowest is $438.60 million. Titan International posted sales of $326.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:TWI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 1,490,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,623. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. Titan International has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $486.56 million, a P/E ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 182.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 47.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 112,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 124.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 96.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.