Brokerages Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report sales of $47.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.56 million and the highest is $48.84 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $52.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $245.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.36 million to $246.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $229.63 million, with estimates ranging from $227.45 million to $231.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.58. 873,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,048. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $146.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,586,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,920,000 after buying an additional 47,588 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 25.7% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,009,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,485,000 after acquiring an additional 141,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 153.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,631,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.