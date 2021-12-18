Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Announce -$1.93 EPS

Analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report ($1.93) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.27). Hawaiian reported earnings per share of ($3.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($8.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($7.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.76) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HA. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $102,315,000. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $29,234,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 15.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,631,000 after buying an additional 463,859 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $9,483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after buying an additional 388,267 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,540. Hawaiian has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $921.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

