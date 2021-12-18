Brokerages Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $893.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post sales of $893.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $719.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. First Solar reported sales of $609.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.15.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after buying an additional 488,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,599,000 after buying an additional 188,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after buying an additional 260,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after buying an additional 68,614 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.16. 2,739,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,956. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.79. First Solar has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.