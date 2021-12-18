Brokerages Expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

CLIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 279,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,726. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

