Brokerages Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.54. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.21. 105,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $167.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 13.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

