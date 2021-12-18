Brokerages Expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Analysts expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 9 Meters Biopharma.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

In other news, CEO John Temperato purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,200. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 258.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,484,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 157.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.