Brokerages Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $484.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to announce $484.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $467.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $502.20 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $528.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HAIN. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.46. 2,180,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,149. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

