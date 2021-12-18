Brokerages Anticipate Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to Post -$1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to announce ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.19). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.79) to ($3.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($4.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tempest Therapeutics.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.16).

Several analysts have issued reports on TPST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempest Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,243,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,271,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

