Brokerages Anticipate Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to Post -$1.23 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to announce ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.19). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.79) to ($3.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($4.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tempest Therapeutics.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.16).

Several analysts have issued reports on TPST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempest Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,243,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,271,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempest Therapeutics (TPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.