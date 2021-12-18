Brokerages Anticipate South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Post $1.52 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. South State posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South State in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the third quarter worth $72,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of South State in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.95. South State has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

