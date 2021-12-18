Brokerages Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 167.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after buying an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,393,000 after buying an additional 1,315,859 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $16,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $11,562,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 33.1% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,284,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,793,000 after buying an additional 567,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

