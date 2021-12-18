Brokerages Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 167.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after buying an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,393,000 after buying an additional 1,315,859 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $16,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $11,562,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 33.1% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,284,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,793,000 after buying an additional 567,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.